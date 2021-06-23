‘The Gray Man’ Netflix Release Date | Avengers Directors | Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling
The highly anticipated and the costliest production to date 'The Gray Man' is currently under filming in Europe. Avengers: Endgame director, Russo Brothers have collaborated with Chris Evans for this epic action thriller. The Netflix Original will be starring our favorites Evans and Ryan Gosling. So, if you are desperately waiting for the movie, it isn't any secret, you definitely should be.