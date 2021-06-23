‘The Gray Man’ Netflix Release Date | Avengers Directors | Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

Blade star Stephen Dorff took shots at Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming Black Widow film. Stephen Dorff is best known for his role as the villainous vampire Deacon Frost in Wesley Snipes’ Blade, one of the most popular films from the ’90s that continues to gain new fans each year. Dorff has also starred in the third season of True Detective, which ironically stars future MCU Blade actor Mahershala Ali. While he may have been poised to be the next great star like Leonardo DiCaprio or Bradd Pitt, all in all, Dorff has had a fulfilling career in Hollywood, starring in both independent films and the occasional blockbuster or cerebral drama. In an interview with The Independent, Dorff was asked what kind of projects he was interested in. The Blade actor then went one of many rants, saying that he’s not interested in taking on roles like Scarlett Johannson did for Black Widow.