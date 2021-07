A new Covid-19 Delta variant is spreading in several countries including the United Kingdom, the United States and India. The strain known as Delta Plus is a version of the Delta variant which was first detected in India in February. It was first reported by Public Health England on June 11th but the UK saw it’s first cases around April 26th. The Indian government has submitted the variant to the global data system and sent samples for genomic testing. About 200 cases of Delta Plus have been spotted in 11 countries. As of June 16th, the United States has 83 cases, the UK has 41 cases and India has 40 cases. Health experts are currently investigating whether or not the variant may be more transmissible than other strains like the Alpha or original Delta variants.