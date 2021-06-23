Cancel
Politics

Record Number Of Travelers For Independence Day Holiday

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 12 days ago

Triple A-Texas reports that about 3.7 million Texans, are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday period from July 1–5. More Texans than ever, about 3.3 million will drive to their Independence Day destinations. Airports will be busier too as AAA Texas forecasts around 338,000 leisure passengers will fly to get away.

easttexasradio.com
