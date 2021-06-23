Record Number Of Travelers For Independence Day Holiday

AAA reports that travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic and forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1–5). This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend. Georgia travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Nearly 1.5 million Georgians are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 33% more than the 2020 holiday period. While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans (1.4 million Georgians) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019. The 1.4 million Georgians expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014. AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Save 30 cents per gallon on your first fill-up at Shell when you join between July 1 and August 31, 2021. Join now at AAA.com/Shell.