Abbott Calls Special Session

By Dave Kirkpatrick
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom TSN – Governor Abbott has called a special session of the Texas Legislature for Jul 8. They expect the Governor to tell lawmakers to pass an election-security bill opposed by Democrats and reform the practice for setting bail in criminal cases. The Governor vetoed the budget for paying lawmakers and their staffers after Democrats walked out at the end of the regular session to block a vote on an election-security bill they described as “voter suppression.”

