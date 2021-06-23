Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Eastern Star Of Paris Hosting Blood Drive

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blood supply remains in dire straits across the entire region. The shortage is described as the worst seen in 30 years by longtime blood banking professionals. Hospital demand is up as surgery and procedures postponed because of the pandemic are now being rescheduled. Paris Chapter Five Order of the Eastern Star is hosting a blood drive from 11:00 to 3:00 pm Saturday, June 26, in the parking lot of Atwoods, on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Karen at (903) 227-0098.

easttexasradio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Charity#Eastern Star Of Paris#Paris Chapter Five Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
High Point, NCgreensboro.com

NCWorks hosts hiring events June 24-25, also blood drive

NCWorks is hosting an in-person hiring event for warehouse professionals from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at NCWorks Career Center, 607 Idol St. in High Point. For event details, visit https://guilfordworks.org/events/warehouse-hiring-event/. Representatives from Leggett and Platt and On Time Staffing are scheduled to attend. Candidates seeking warehouse positions...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Carter BloodCare, H-E-B host annual blood drive challenge

TEXAS, USA — The video above first aired in January 2021. Carter BloodCare is joining with H-E-B for the 18th Annual "H-E-B Challenge" blood drives on June 25 and July 27 to help boost blood supply amid an ongoing shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the February winter storm.
Pascagoula, MSwxxv25.com

Media for Red Cross Blood Drives

WXXV is partnering with the American Red Cross as part of the Media for Red Cross Blood Drives taking place at multiple locations across the Coast this week. Today, blood drives were held in Pass Christian until 5 p.m. and in Pascagoula until 6 p.m. Additionally, more blood drives will...
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Area United Way Hosts Day Of Caring Food, Blood Drive

The Tulsa Area United Way's Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive kicks off on Friday morning. Dozens of Green Country businesses and organizations will accept food donations from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The United Way said it is mostly in need of canned food, peanut butter, rice and...
Vidor, TXOrange Leader

Blood Drive on 6.24.21

Vidor Police Department is holding a Blood Drive with LifeShare from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the Vidor Police Department at 695 East Railroad in Vidor. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. Donate and receive a Cuffs & Hoses T-Shirt while supplies last.
Blue Springs, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Blood drive Sunday at Timothy Lutheran

Both the Red Cross and the Community Blood Center have recently issued urgent calls for blood donors, and the supply of blood in this area remains extremely low. In order to address this situation, a blood drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs.
Greeley, CO1310kfka.com

Greeley Blood Drives

Greeley residents have a chance to help others in the community through local blood drives, hosted by UCHealth, to combat an “unprecedented” nationwide blood shortage.One blood drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church, 2230 13th St. in Greeley. Register online at bit.ly/DonateGreeley062621.Lastly, residents can secure a spot to give blood at the UCHealth Greeley Hospital, 6767 W. 29th St., on July 7. The hospital will take reservations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Forest City, IAkiow.com

Blood Drive Scheduled in Forest City

Forest Citians and surrounding communities are rolling up their sleeves for blood drive at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 18508 Highway 9 in Forest City. LifeServe Blood Center in collaboration with the church are putting together the drive to help restock critical blood supplies to area hospitals and clinics. All types of blood are needed at this time.
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to host blood drive

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Myron C. Williams conference room on the second floor of the Good Samaritan building, 1020 Franklin St., Johnstown. The American Red Cross is asking for all types of blood, especially type O,...
Ector County, TXOdessa American

Vitalant Blood Drive

Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive that will run through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the food court at Music City Mall. The United States is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage and blood banks across the nation are asking donors to roll up their sleeves to help hospitals keep up with demand. Those wanting to donate at Music City Mall can register in person or online at www.vitalant.org. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to donate their blood or platelets.
Lott, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Blood drive planned in Lott

The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 is sponsoring a Baylor Scott & White blood drive 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott. The council is providing a pancake breakfast starting at 9am to anyone who signs up to give blood, as well as all parishioners of the Church of the Visitation.
Tecumseh, OKcountywidenews.com

Blood Drive Draws 51 Donors

Oklahoma Blood Institute Training Assistant, Diane Smith, wraps the arm of Melissa Hack, sales director for American Farmers & Ranchers Insurance Co., after Hack donated blood at the Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce and AFR Gilbert Insurance Agency Blood Drive, held at the American Legion Post 260, in Tecumseh, on June 21. There were 51 donors that day.
Springfield, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Blood drives reopening soon at hospital

Blood donation drives hosted at Passavant Area Hospital will reopen to the public in August. The need for blood donors is critical, according to Amanda Hess of ImpactLife, which supplies blood for Memorial Health System’s hospitals and others in the region. Passavant Area Hospital is a Memorial Health System affiliate.
Greenville, SCWatauga Democrat

Watauga County Blood Drive

High Country Association of Realtors greatly appreciates the public turnout for the recent blood drive event that was held on Tuesday, June 15. The association hosted the event through Blood Connection out of Greenville, SC. The organization has been in operation for almost 6 decades. The Blood Connection donated $360...
Dunkirk, NYObserver

Blood drives set for Wednesday in Dunkirk

Two blood drives are taking place Wednesday due to “critically low” levels. Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc., in collaboration with ConnectLife, will host a blood drive, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drive will be held in the main lobby of the Brooks-TLC campus at 529 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Walk-ins...
Owasso, OKTulsa World

Owasso to host 4 blood drives amid nationwide emergency supply shortage

A nationwide blood shortage has hit Oklahoma, as blood donations have reached emergency low levels. The shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital usage, leaving blood centers around the nation short of all blood types heading into the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, according to a news release publishing by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Blood drives collect 70 units

For over 15 years, Storm Lake and surrounding communities have been supporting the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, at the community blood drives organized by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The blood drives were held Tuesday, June 1 and Friday, June 18 to keep our blood supply safe as...
Eaton, OHEaton Register Herald

Eaton Community Church hosting blood drive on July 8

EATON — The week after the July 4 holiday is a crucial time for donating blood. Help prevent a blood shortage by supporting the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, July 8 from 12-6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton. There is no deferral or delay in donating after...
Taylorville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Blood Drives Resuming At TMH

Blood donation drives have reopened to the public at Memorial Health System’s five hospitals including Taylorville Memorial Hospital. TMH will be having a blood drive from 11 AM until 6 PM on June 24th. Donors who participate in one of the donation drives at a Memorial Health System hospital must follow safety guidelines in place on each hospital campus including wearing a medical-grade mask at all times and observing social distancing.