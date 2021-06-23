Cancel
Modest Mouse Give Rousing Performance of ‘We Are Between’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Modest Mouse appeared on The Tonight Show to perform recent single “We Are Between,” off the band’s upcoming seventh album The Golden Casket. In the clip, the band plays the track in a plant-filled space that has the vibe of a hip hotel lobby. Frontman Isaac Brock and his fellow musicians offer a gritty, energized take on the raucous song.

