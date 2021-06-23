Jefferson PUD water sufficient for Port Hadlock sewer project
PORT HADLOCK — The Jefferson County Public Utility District has more than enough water capacity to serve Phase 1 of the Port Hadlock Sewer Project, officials said Tuesday. The Jefferson County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioners conducted a special meeting Tuesday morning, hosting Jefferson County commissioners and staff, who presented an update on the status of the sewer project being developed for Port Hadlock.www.peninsuladailynews.com