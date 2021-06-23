Cancel
Stearns County, MN

Am I The Only One Who’s Never Been Swimming at Quarry Park?

By Pete Hanson
 12 days ago
Am I the only Central Minnesotan that hasn't been swimming at Stearns County's Quarry Park? Don't get me wrong, I love Quarry Park. I have the 2021 annual permit in the bottom left corner of my windshield. Most of my time at Quarry Park comes in the form of cross-country...

St. Cloud, MN
Update: St. Cloud Visitor’s Favorite Shoe Left Behind Lost Lost Forever

Yes, it's a slow day for breaking news. Mid-May, we featured a rather bizarre story of a shoe left behind in St. Cloud by a traveler passing through. According to Reddit user u/elevationatlas, she and her boyfriend were moving cross country from Oregon to Michigan when they stopped for gas at an unnamed St. Cloud gas station. While getting in and out of the UHaul, a shoe belonging to the boyfriend fell out of the truck and was left behind (he likes to take his shoes off while driving, apparently). The shoe and its counterpart were one of the boyfriend's favorite pairs of shoes and -- according to the original Reddit thread -- are "not being made anymore." Desperate to find the shoe and see it returned, the girlfriend had taken to the Minnesota thread of Reddit looking for help.
St. Cloud’s 2021 Best Fireworks Watching Spots

The St. Cloud fireworks display is one of the best events of the summer. They're typically shot off from a barge in the Mississippi near Wilson Park. I've lived in central Minnesota my entire life and I've found some pretty awesome places to watch the 4th of July display. If you're new to the area, check out my list, sit back and enjoy the fireworks!