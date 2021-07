Tyler, the Creator and the now-defunct Odd Future set out to change the world of rap music with their rowdy live shows and early mixtapes like Tyler's macabre Bastard, and they were successful, but Tyler actually made his best album yet by toning things down: 2019's IGOR. Tyler began his evolution towards a more melodic, soulful sound on 2015's Cherry Bomb and even more so on 2017's Flower Boy, but IGOR made the full leap. It was simultaneously some of his most experimental and some of his most accessible music yet, and definitely his most melodic. It's not even really a rap album.