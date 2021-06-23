Bryan Harvey All-Stars open tournament season with a 23-0 bang

The hum of conversation and laughter of running children surrounded Field 3 at Brian Bachmann Park on Tuesday — a welcome sight to Bryan Harvey’s Logan Garrett. After a year away from Little League All-Star play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett and his teammates were ready to finally take the field. So ready, in fact, they posted a 23-0, three-inning run-rule win over Bryan National to kick off the Distirct 33 Major Boys tournament.