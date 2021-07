GREENWICH, Conn. — A woman died in a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening. Police said Josephine Sciarrino, 45, of Stamford, was driving on I-95 North Greenwich at 9:50 p.m. when she collided with another vehicle. Her car pushed that car into a tractor trailer parked on the right shoulder of the highway just past Exit 2. Sciarrino’s vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before spinning off the road into a light pole on the right side of the highway.