CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;ENE;9;44%;28%;11. Chester;Mostly sunny;77;58;ENE;6;44%;42%;11. Danbury;Sunny and nice;77;55;E;7;47%;27%;11. Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;ENE;8;56%;45%;11. Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;ENE;7;41%;46%;10. Meriden;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;ENE;6;41%;28%;10. New Haven;Sunny and nice;75;59;ENE;8;50%;42%;11. Oxford;Sunny and nice;74;54;ENE;7;55%;27%;11. Willimantic;Mostly sunny;77;55;E;6;42%;46%;10. Windsor Locks;Nice with sunshine;80;55;ENE;7;38%;27%;10. _____www.newstimes.com