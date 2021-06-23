Cancel
Financial Reports

Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2021

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is expected to report earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $839.42 million.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $764.37 million.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $554.87 million.
  • Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

