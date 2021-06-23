Tribeca 2021 Review: A College Reunion Leads to a Real Big Chill in “All My Friends Hate Me”

“You still don’t know what the surprise is yet, do you?” Fig (Georgina Campbell) asks her pal from college Pete (Tom Stourton), well into a weekend celebration of his 31st birthday in “All My Friends Hate Me.” The question sounds more like a threat than the playful tease it’s likely intended as after Pete has become disillusioned by the people he thought he knew so well. It’s been a few years since he’s seen them, living abroad to work at a refugee camp and while his girlfriend Sonia (Charly Clive) has some reservations about the weekend, knowing his ex Claire (Antonia Clark) will be there, Pete couldn’t be more excited to see the old gang from uni, though the air gradually wheezes out of the balloon as everything about the occasion just seems a bit off.