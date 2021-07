DENTON — Despite hot and humid temperatures and a few rain drops, a good crowd turned out for the second annual Juneteenth celebration in Denton, sponsored by Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc. and the Caroline County Council for the Arts and hosted by Cousins Cuttin’ Up, Ty Bolden and Capri Lee. Festivities took place at the corner of Third and Market streets on Saturday, June 19, and the streets on either side were blocked off for vendors.