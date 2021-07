After the Wisconsin Timber-Rattlers fell in extra innings, the Milwaukee Brewers maintaining their winning streak was the bright light among area baseball teams. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates for their ninth straight win on Thursday, by a final score of 7-2. The Brewers drew first blood when Jace Peterson hit a three-bagger in the top of the second inning that scored Tyrone Taylor. Peterson was brought around on a Jackie Bradley Jr double. Pittsburgh came within a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 2-1, which is as close as they got the rest of the way.