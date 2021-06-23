Shlesinger's revenge movie proves cathartic

Iliza Shlesinger is someone to turn to if you want rib-tickling comedy. Most known for winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008 and hosting shows like ‘Excused’ and ‘Separation Anxiety,’ Iliza has gone on to host her own talk show. She has also made quite a name for herself as an actress. Her hard work and talent have not gone unnoticed as even Netflix recognized her, and to date, has released five of her comedy specials on the platform. With so much success, her fans are now curious to know more about Iliza’s life and if she has given her heart to someone special. Well, we come bearing answers!