The March 86C that was driven to victory at the Indy 500 in 1986 by Bobby Rahal is heading to auction in mid-August. It’s not very often that an open-wheeled race car with the pedigree of this 86C comes up for auction and we have no doubt that collectors will be clamoring to get their hands on it. The car will be sold by Gooding & Company and is expected to sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million.