Sabotage attempt on building of Iran's atomic energy organization foiled - PTV

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - PTV, a breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV, said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt on a building of the Iranian atomic energy organization had been foiled.

The was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

