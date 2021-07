CHATHAM – It's been a long 18 months for many nonprofit organizations that have worked extra hard to meet the needs of the community and yet haven't been able to hold their traditional fundraisers due to COVID-19 restrictions. Monomoy Community Services hopes to start climbing back out of the fundraising hole with a new event, the Back 2 Summer Sound Festival, scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at the VFW on George Ryder Road.