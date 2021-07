There’s a word in Portuguese, saudade, that is often roughly translated to mean a feeling of longing, melancholy or nostalgia. Such is the condition of Oséias, the narrator of Luiz Ruffato’s “Late Summer” (translated from the Portuguese by Julia Sanches). We follow Oséias trudging by foot through his working-class industrial hometown of Cataguases, looking to visit his siblings Rosana, João Lùcio and Isabela. For six days, Oséias struggles to piece together some tangible sense of his past that, “like a photograph that fades little by little until it’s only a series of whitish smudges without meaning,” has eluded him after decades of self-estrangement. Traveling in the shadow of his sister Lígia’s suicide, Oséias’ return home is meant to be a portrait of how the bonds of a family are destroyed by collective grief. But, ultimately the book fails even to tease the possibility of closure, proving itself to be a tragically claustrophobic portrait of a single man’s regret.