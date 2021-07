CHATHAM – Voters returned incumbent Select Board members Cory Metters and Dean Nicastro to office for another three years in Thursday's annual town election. Chatham native Metters topped the vote tally with 832 votes, followed by Nicastro with 685 and challenger Tom Wilson with 406. This is the third term for both Metters and Nicastro. The contest for the two three-year terms on the board was the only race on the ballot.