Chatham, MA

Officials: 'Frenzied' Real Estate Market Leaves Locals With Little Options

Cape Cod Chronicle
 12 days ago

For the year so far, the median sale price of a single-family home in Chatham is $1,283,750, a nearly 75 percent jump from last year, when the median price was $735,500. In Orleans and Harwich, the figures are not as eye-popping, yet they still tell the story of a real estate market that's on fire. The median sale price of a house in Orleans for the year year is $977,000, a nearly 29 percent increase; in Harwich, the $532,500 median sale price represents a nearly 25 percent hike.

