10-Year Treasury Yield Flat Following Powell's Reassurances on Inflation

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Miami
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a congressional testimony that inflation pressures would be temporary. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 1.489% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury...

