“We are very free,” says the subject of a video shot in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region. “We are very free now,” says another. “We are very, very free here,” says a third. You’ll be forgiven if you are not convinced: These and thousands of other clips are part of a state campaign to cover up for the cultural genocide against Uyghurs being carried out by President Xi Jinping’s regime. Clumsy as these efforts might seem from afar, they’re still chilling — and they’re still a threat to those in the most danger.