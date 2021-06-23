Cancel
Howell, MI

LACASA Granted Extension For Temporary Office Space

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LACASA Center has been granted a temporary site plan extension request for the portable office in the parking lot at the current LACASA facility on Grand River. The Howell Township Planning Commission granted the extension as part of their in-person meeting, Tuesday night. LACASA is a non-profit that aids and advocates for the victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. Approvals have been granted for the organization's proposed new development off of Tooley Road, across from the EMS building. The 50,475 square foot single-story building will house their administrative offices, counseling facilities, and shelter under one roof.

#Domestic Violence#Office Space#Child Abuse#The Lacasa Center#Planning
