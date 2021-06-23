Cancel
Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & GZA Announce ‘3 Chambers Tour’ to Celebrate 3 Classic Solo Albums

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and GZA have announced a new tour to celebrate their 3 classic solo albums. The 3 Chambers Tour celebrates three revered Hip-Hop albums from the veterans; GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface’s Ironman. The 25-city tour kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st and travels through markets like Chicago, San Francisco, L.A., Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Portland, Baltimore, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland and more before concluding in Indianapolis on December 18th.

