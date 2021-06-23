Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Stepping Up Speed Enforcement During Campaign

whmi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA regional traffic safety campaign is being launched in Michigan and five other states to address increased speeding and crashes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes. To combat the disturbing and dangerous trend, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with five other states on the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign.

www.whmi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Speed Kills#Great Lakes#Traffic Accident#Ohsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

A Vigilant KDPS is Enforcing Excessive Speeding, Writing Tickets

Watch your speed...local law enforcement is. During a statewide crackdown, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief doubles down on writing speeding tickets. If you thought fewer drivers on the road during the Coronavirus pandemic meant fewer accidents, you are correct. If you thought this statistic meant fewer deaths, you are sadly mistaken.
Public SafetyPaducah Sun

KOHS, law enforcement partner for speed awareness

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 10. “As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each...
Billings, MTKULR8

Speed Safety Campaign reminding drivers to slow down

BILINGS - With three fatal crashes in Montana this weekend, and one of those happening in Billings, it's a good time to remind folks to drive carefully and respect all speed limits. The Montana Highway Patrol is included in the Western States Safety Coalition which will participate in a Speed...
Spencer, IAkicdam.com

Area Law Enforcement Stepping Up Enforcement for Holiday Weekend

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those traveling for the Independence Day weekend will likely see an increased law enforcement presence on area roads. State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull says the STEP program continues to target those not following the traffic laws to make sure everyone gets home safe. Trooper Krull says the...
Law EnforcementBismarck Tribune

Enforcement campaign results in hundreds of citations

A two-week enforcement campaign by law enforcement agencies in North Dakota that encompassed the Memorial Day holiday weekend resulted in 1,185 citations, according to the state Transportation Department. About 500 of the citations issued during the "Click It or Ticket" campaign from May 24 to June 6 were for seat...
Kansas, OKkggfradio.com

Enforcement Campaign On 4th of July Weekend

Kansas law enforcement officials are joining other states in a national effort to crack down on impaired driving during the Fourth of July holiday by participating in the safety campaign, “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.” The campaign’s goal is to deter impaired driving and reduce alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes and fatalities.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

1,185 Citations Issued During May Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign

(Bismarck, ND) -- Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from May 24th– June 6th to help save lives on North Dakota roads. A total of 1,185 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 504 were citations...
Cell Phoneskoxe.com

DPS Steps Up Traffic Enforcement This Weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on the road from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort) and Operation Holiday. DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not their wearing seat belts.
TrafficPosted by
The Press

As summer traffic volumes rise, State Highway Safety Offices increase efforts to protect road users

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more Americans returning to the road and millions expected to take summer road trips, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is alerting motorists that State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs) and their partners are stepping up programs to make sure the nation's roads are safe for everyone considering the number of fatalities from distracted driving. Century Park Law Group, best source for Los Angeles Car Accident Lawyers supports GHSA and SHSOs programs and initiatives which increases awareness of distracted driving using radio advertisements and other media.
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Duluth Police To Step Up Firework Enforcement

The Duluth Police have been getting complaints about the fireworks being shot off late at night, sometimes during the day. In a press conference, the Duluth Police Department said they will be addressing the problem this summer by issuing citations for violations of Minnesota State Statutes and City Ordinances. So if you think it is fun to shoot them off when everyone has gone to sleep, you better think again.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Law enforcement to step up policing of Wyoming’s waters ahead of Independence Day

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday that they will be participating in the annual “Operation Dry Water” over the Independence Day weekend. Game and Fish and other law enforcement will have increased presence on Wyoming waters from July 2-4, to enforce boating under the influence laws. The blood alcohol concentration limit for people operating motorized boats is 0.08%, the same as for people operating other motorized vehicles.
Michigan StateWLUC

Overall regional Michigan jobless rates move up during May

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates rose in 14 of Michigan’s 17 major labor market areas between April and May, according to data released today from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional jobless rate gains in May were often due to an increase...
Austin, TXPosted by
Gainesville Daily Register

DPS ramps up enforcement

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol troopers on the road from today, Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction and Effort) and Operation Holiday. DPS troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not their wearing seat belts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy