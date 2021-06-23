Michigan Stepping Up Speed Enforcement During Campaign
A regional traffic safety campaign is being launched in Michigan and five other states to address increased speeding and crashes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes. To combat the disturbing and dangerous trend, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are partnering with five other states on the “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign.www.whmi.com