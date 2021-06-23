187 Days until Christmas 2021

Rainbow Rowell had the kind of YA debut most authors dream of. In 2012 and 2013 she published two novels, Eleanor & Park and Fangirl, which cemented her reputation as a writer uniquely gifted at writing emotionally propulsive contemporary teen stories about smart, sensitive young women and the very nice boys who love them. Fangirl, about a college freshman named Cath and her very popular Harry Potter-inspired fan fiction, not only struck a particularly resonant chord with her readers, but set the Nebraska-based Rowell on a surprising path to publishing some magical fiction of her own, poking holes in J.K. Rowling’s stories long before it was popular to do so. Carry On — the story of Simon Snow (a British boy with magical powers, which might sound familiar) and his Malfoy-esque wizarding-school roommate, rival, and eventual boyfriend, Baz — was published in 2015, and Rowell’s loyal readers didn’t quite know what to make of it.