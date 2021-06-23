Cancel
Indosat Ooredoo initiates 5G service

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia-based Indosat Ooredoo became the second operator in the country to launch 5G service, lighting its network in the city of Surakarta and planning to expand the rollout to other major cities including Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar. The operator received government approval in early June after passing feasibility tests. It...

www.mobileworldlive.com
