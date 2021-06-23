Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shlesinger's revenge movie proves cathartic

Daily Gate City
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen comedian Iliza Shlesinger wrote rom-com "Good on Paper" about a lying ex-boyfriend she thought she'd get her revenge; instead she replaced the bad memories with something positive. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5f184079310c40cb8cc5245348c80ae7.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswcn247.com

In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger hopes she is entering a new phase in her career with the rom-com “Good on Paper.” It's her first produced screenplay and first leading role in a film, not to mention that the story about a woman who finds out her boyfriend has been lying about everything from day one is something that actually happened to her. Shlesinger says she's just always been very driven and knows she has to create her own opportunities if she wants to get to the next step. “Good on Paper” co-stars Margaret Cho and Ryan Hansen and hits Netflix on Wednesday.
MoviesNPR

Iliza Shlesinger Takes Us Through The Ups And Downs Of Dating In New Movie

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with actor and comedian Iliza Shlesinger about her new movie, Good on Paper, airing on Netflix about the ultimate dating horror story. Dating horror stories - we all have them, and we love to hear about them. But I'm not sure if there's one quite like Iliza Shlesinger's. In her new movie "Good On Paper," which is out on Netflix, Iliza takes us through her true story of dating someone who lied about everything. The twists, the turns, the red flags, the question of, am I crazy - yeah, this story has it all. Comedian, actress, executive producer and writer Iliza Shlesinger joins us now. Welcome.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Good On Paper’: Iliza Shlesinger’s Perfect Boyfriend Is Actually Crap In Fun, But Predictable Rom-Com [Review]

It’s every woman’s worst nightmare: you meet the seemingly perfect guy who has it all figured out, only to find out that his entire life is one big lie. But for stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, that nightmare was her reality. Based (mostly) on a true story, “Good On Paper” is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, which stars Schlesinger as Andrea, a thirty-something comedienne struggling to break into the acting game in Hollywood.
MoviesPaste Magazine

There's No Way Iliza Shlesinger's Dismal Star Vehicle Was Even Good on Paper

In 2015, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger went on the TV show This Is Not Happening and told a story about a Yale-educated hedge fund manager she met on a plane, then subsequently dated. He turns out to be none of those things. The story is kind of amusing—the audience laughs at least a few times—but mostly confusing, because why wouldn’t someone in the 21st century with access to the internet Google a potential partner? It also takes five minutes for her to tell it, from set-up to epilogue. It’s a fun bad-date story, perhaps a little more dramatic than some, but in the intervening years it became a pet screenplay project for Shlesinger. The resulting Netflix film, which stretches a tight five to a shapeless hour-and-a-half, is horrible. It makes sense, because Good on Paper isn’t even that.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
MoviesRefinery29

Iliza Shlesinger’s Real-Life Dirty John Inspired Her New Netflix Movie

Iliza Shlesinger has a theory about our collective cultural obsession with scammers. “These are people hiding in plain sight,” the comedian tells Refinery29 over the phone. “You just wonder how someone can be so soulless and lie right to your face.”. For Shlesinger though, this isn’t a theoretical exercise. Years...
MoviesMiami Herald

Movie review: It’s time for Rosemary’s revenge in ‘False Positive’

Actress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show, “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and “Broad City” director John Lee, and directed by Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger’s Bad Romance Makes for Funny Fodder in Netflix Rom-Com

Skilled comedian Iliza Shlesinger is proving to be quite the formidable force for Netflix. After carrying a handful of raucous standup comedy specials, headlining an uproarious sketch show and popping up in supporting roles in “Spenser Confidential” and “Pieces of a Woman,” she returns to the streamer, ascending to leading lady status in her self-penned feature “Good on Paper.”
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]

Sometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.
MoviesCollider

Iliza Shlesinger Looks Back on Auditioning for 'Community' and 'The Hangover'

Iliza Shlesinger is having quite the run in the film industry at the moment. She appeared in the 2018 gem, Instant Family. Then it was on to starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential. After that, she shared the screen with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn in Pieces of a Woman and now she’s celebrating the release of Good on Paper, a film she headlines and also wrote based on a true experience. Given the fact that Shlesinger is largely known as being one of the best stand-up comics in the business, it’d make sense if acting appeared to be a newer endeavor for her. The thing is though, it’s not.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Iliza Shlesinger shouts out Syracuse in new Netflix movie ‘Good on Paper’

Surprise! Comedian Iliza Shlesinger shouts out Syracuse in her new Netflix movie “Good on Paper.”. In a story based on her own real-life experience with a bad boyfriend, Shlesinger plays a stand-up comic named Andrea Singer who meets the perfect guy (”Veronica Mars” star Ryan Hansen): Smart, nice, successful and possibly too good to be true. The film, which premiered last week on the streaming service, also stars Margaret Cho, Matt McGorry and “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
Businessthewhiskeywash.com

Seagram’s 7 Teams With Iliza Shlesinger To Save The Iconic Dive Bar

Seagram’s 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey announced recently the brand had teamed up with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger for the launch of the “Keep the Dive Alive Campaign,” a campaign supporting the reopening of small businesses, including local dive bars. As part of the platform, Seagram’s 7 will release...
Relationshipsthecinemaholic.com

Is Iliza Shlesinger Married? Who Is Her Husband?

Iliza Shlesinger is someone to turn to if you want rib-tickling comedy. Most known for winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008 and hosting shows like ‘Excused’ and ‘Separation Anxiety,’ Iliza has gone on to host her own talk show. She has also made quite a name for herself as an actress. Her hard work and talent have not gone unnoticed as even Netflix recognized her, and to date, has released five of her comedy specials on the platform. With so much success, her fans are now curious to know more about Iliza’s life and if she has given her heart to someone special. Well, we come bearing answers!
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Iliza Shlesinger’s Net Worth?

Born on February 22, 1983, Iliza Shlesinger is a comedian, television host, and actress who rose to prominence after winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008. Once she achieved that, there was no looking back for the talented young comedian who established herself as one of the best in the industry. While growing up in Dallas, Iliza often participated in Greenhill School’s improvisation team, which was her early introduction to the performance arts.