Dame Dash has responded to the lawsuit Roc-A-Fella filed against him over his supposed attempt to sell the NFT of JAY-Z‘s Reasonable Doubt. According to reports, the label co-founder claimed that he is not selling the album but rather his whole stake in Roc-A-Fella. Dash added that Hov tried to buy his 1/3 share of the label for “a price I deemed unacceptable” so he opted to look for a new buyer. “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc-A-Fella Records and JAY-Z will have exclusive administration rights,” he explained.