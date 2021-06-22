Cancel
Peninsula, OH

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Next Event Date Saturday, June 26th

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
Cover picture for the articleJoin us for the Peninsula Flea – an upscale market, now with booths spaced apart, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. The 2021 remaining dates are June 26th, July 3rd, August 7th, August 21st and September 4th, 2021, Saturdays from 10-4. We have our vendors 8 feet apart to allow for social distancing and encourage you to wear a mask if you need one. We’ve set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently and wearing a mask if needed. If you want to avoid crowds, please come after 3 pm when it’s not as busy. Sorry, no pets. No entry fee and plenty of free parking.

