Bright, beautiful and comfy stretch of weather ahead

By Kellie McGlynn
WFMZ-TV Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front has made it's way offshore and now we have a nice stretch of weather for the rest of the week! That means the next few nights will feature great sleeping weather with comfortably cool overnight lows in the 50s and clearer skies. And the next three days should all feature comfortably warm sunshine with refreshingly low humidity levels, and afternoon highs around 75 to 80 degrees.

www.wfmz.com
