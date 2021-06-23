Network of Employers for Traffic Safety adds State Farm Insurance to board

The program is headed into California, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, Oklahoma and Georgia. Mercury insurance has announced that it is expanding its program which makes it possible for all its homeowners’ policyholders to use an app for DIY home inspections. The app uses an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to complete the necessary steps. The insurer initially rolled out its DIY home inspections program for policyholders using the app in New York and New Jersey last summer. Now, it has expanded to eight more states, to include all its…