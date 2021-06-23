Junior Training Camp planned for June 26

Kids are invited to participate in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Junior Training Camp, presented by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Saturday, June 26. It is free to youth ages 7-17. Advance registration is required. The camp is limited to the first 300 who register. Camp instruction will be provided in basketball and football from 9-11 a.m. at NSU’s WRAC gym and Turpin Stadium. Check-in is at the WRAC by 8:45 a.m.