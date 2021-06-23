Investigators Focus on Woman With a Bible After Two Girls Found Dead in Canal

Just hours after the startling discovery of two little girls’ bodies in a South Florida canal, investigators have detained a woman whose behavior in recent days reportedly triggered alarm bells among neighbors, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly spotted carrying around a Bible and swimming in the canal prior to the discovery of the children’s bodies, and one neighbor recalled the woman asking if she could baptize her children in the water. The woman reportedly shouted out Bible passages, as well as “I am God” and “I am the devil” as police took her into custody for questioning.