Governments need to double down on investments and innovation in educating youth and communities about the environment if future generations are to be able to respond effectively and with appropriate urgency to the climate emergency, according to experts, including Nicole Ardoin, an associate professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education. In the recent Environmental Education Research article, Ardoin and her colleagues write that the deepening environmental crisis will continue to worsen if there is not significant support and investment in environmental and science education, researchers warn. Reforms are needed to help youth develop the knowledge, skills, and supportive networks to address the complex, interlinked, and dynamic issues of our contemporary situation.