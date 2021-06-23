Cancel
Russian COVID-19 deaths hit fresh four-month peak

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported 548 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce confirmed 17,594 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,534 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 5,368,513 since the pandemic began. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by)

