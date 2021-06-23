Cancel
Energy Industry

As Japan reboots ageing Mihama nuclear reactor, experts express concern

By Aaron Sheldrick
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - The head of a major inquiry into Japan's nuclear disaster and a former senior Cabinet adviser have sounded alarms over plans this week to restart a 44-year old reactor, saying the industry and government have not taken on board the lessons from Fukushima.

Kansai Electric Power (9503.T), which serves Osaka and its industrial environs - an area with roughly the same economic output as Mexico - said it restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Mihama station in western Japan earlier on Wednesday.

The reactor is the oldest to be restarted since the 2011 Fukushima disaster and needed special approval to have its lifetime extended beyond the standard 40-year limit. Most reactors in Japan remain shut after the accident highlighted failings in regulation and oversight.

Tatsujiro Suzuki, a former deputy chairman of the Cabinet Office's Atomic Energy Commission, told Reuters he has misgivings over how approval for the restart was obtained.

He said he was concerned about a lack of transparency and the use of subsidies to sweeten local opinion to get the necessary restart approval.

A giant earthquake off the northeast coast of Japan in March 2011 spawned a tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people and knocked out cooling at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station.

Explosions rocked the site as reactors melted down, causing huge clouds of radioactive matter to scatter over land and sea. Lax oversight allowing Tokyo Electric to downplay tsunami risks was one of the failings highlighted in the crisis.

"It looks like the industry and the government have not learned the lessons of Fukushima," said Suzuki, who is on the advisory board of a parliamentary committee on nuclear safety.

Bureaucrats from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), which supports nuclear energy to power Japan's industrial economy, went to Fukui prefecture 110 times over a two-year period until early this year.

The visits to Fukui by officials including the head of the powerful natural resources agency were raised at a recent hearing of the parliamentary committee.

A subsidy of 2.5 billion yen ($23 million) was agreed for local communities before the Fukui governor signed off on the restart.

Kansai was the most reliant on nuclear power before Fukushima, getting about half its electricity supplies from atomic energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkUHj_0aclIOWo00
A boat is seen at a fishing port as Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama nuclear power plant is pictured in the background in Mihama town, Fukui prefecture, July 2, 2011.

Five workers died at Mihama power station in 2004 after a pipe that had not been inspected for nearly a decade burst, releasing high pressure steam and hot water.

In 2019, Kansai Electric executives admitted to receiving cash and gifts worth 360 million yen from an official from a town hosting one of its other nuclear plants.

"They haven't changed, that's my impression, despite the scandal involving kickbacks," Suzuki said.

Kansai Electric has fully implemented a business improvement plan since the scandal, a spokesperson told Reuters, declining to comment on the approval by local authorities.

METI said in response to emailed queries it had decided on the subsidies in April this year and had informed local officials in Fukui. The ministry confirmed the number of visits by officials to Fukui and said the trips were "to exchange opinions".

Kiyoshi Kurokawa, who headed the biggest investigation into the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, described Fukushima as an avoidable "man-made" disaster in his 2012 report.

A silo mentality among executives and a collectivist mindset among bureaucrats, which puts organisational interests ahead of public duties on safety are still prevalent in Japan, Kurokawa said.

"It's always important to ask what are the sanctions for bad corporate behaviour. If there are none, and in Japan there are none, then oversight is meaningless," he said, adding he was concerned about the restart.

Mihama is one of 16 reactors that have received either preliminary or final approval to restart.

Some 54 reactors supplied about a third of Japan's electricity before Fukushima. The public remains opposed to nuclear power, opinion polls regularly show.

Of those units approved, a quarter have had their operating lifetime extended.

"The extensions were supposed to be under exceptional circumstances but that doesn't look so exceptional," Suzuki said.

($1 = 110.4000 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power#Cabinet#Tokyo Electric#Kansai Electric#Meti#Mihama
