Riot Games announces the return of the Ruined King with franchise-wide event, Sentinels of Light

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentinels of Light, Riot Games’ next major franchise event, has just been announced through a web puzzle that players cleverly uncovered recently. Eagle-eyed fans unearthed the site by pooling their knowledge of League of Legends lore together - they scoured Riot Games’ social media profiles, deciphered link changes, and unlocked the announcement with some impressive super-sleuthing.

