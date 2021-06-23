Riot Games announces the return of the Ruined King with franchise-wide event, Sentinels of Light

Wild Rift patch 2.3B will be a massive one as the developers will be looking to introduce a new event along with massive champion and ARAM updates. To start off with, the “Sentinels of Light” event is something that Wild Rift players can look forward to in the upcoming update. Senna and Lucian will be the two new champions getting added from the base game League of Legends, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well they translate into the mobile version of the game.