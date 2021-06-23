Riot Games announces the return of the Ruined King with franchise-wide event, Sentinels of Light
Sentinels of Light, Riot Games’ next major franchise event, has just been announced through a web puzzle that players cleverly uncovered recently. Eagle-eyed fans unearthed the site by pooling their knowledge of League of Legends lore together - they scoured Riot Games’ social media profiles, deciphered link changes, and unlocked the announcement with some impressive super-sleuthing.www.pocketgamer.com