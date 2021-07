Author Sebastian Junger was in an in-between time, and he knew it. Before stepping into whatever else his future might hold, he decided to meander for a year- “a temporary injunction against whatever was coming.” He and a group of war vet friends set out on a trek along a northeast rail corridor. The path they took was a kind of no man’s land, an Appalachian track of sorts, not frequented by other hikers. They called it “the last patrol.”