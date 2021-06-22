Cancel
Real Estate

Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions 2021: Mid-Year Update

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of last year, Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, analyzed the state of the economy and shared his Bold Predictions for the changing landscape of the real estate industry in 2021. Now, join us for a mid-year update with Brian and special guest Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist, as they review these predictions and offer updated insights to help you finish your year strong in the new normal.

Lawrence Yun
#Buffini Company#Bold Predictions#Nar
