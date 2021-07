Faced with more unpredictable customers, leaner staffs, and many new martech systems and channels to track, most marketing teams are finding it very difficult to be truly data-driven. There’s just too much data to make sense of – and it’s hard to really know every day what issues or opportunities are emerging. As a result, many leading marketers are reimagining their approach to data and analytics. The goal: quickly identifying the developments that matter most to their business and their customers – and knowing right away how to address them effectively.