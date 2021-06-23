Cancel
Kids

Wednesday's Child: Brandon

By Denise Nakano
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Brandon is a fun-loving and outgoing 11-year-old who has his sights set on not one, but three different career paths. “I was going to do three jobs at the same time,” he said. “I’m going to be a scientist at night. I was going to start YouTube, then in the middle night, football player.”

