Prime Day 2021 is over, but you can still get tons of amazing Amazon deals—shop them all

Florida Times-Union
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It came, it saw, it conquered. Over the last 48 hours, Amazon Prime Day 2021—and all the competing sales that went along with it—turned our lives upside down with a savings bonanza like none other. Everything—and we do mean everything—took a nosedive in the price department for the all-encompassing event, from cookware and tech to toys and exercise machines—including many of the best products we’ve ever had the pleasure of testing. If you didn’t cash in on the deals, not to fret: There’s still plenty left to shop. And we’ve combed through it all to make sure it’s right at your fingertips.

www.jacksonville.com
