In Brief–TL;DR News

The Delta variant, which is 60 percent more transmissible than the original coronavirus, is on the verge of staging a COVID resurgence in the United States – unless we do something to stop it.That’s the word from U.S. health officials, who say the mutated virus now accounts for 20 percent of all U.S. cases – which is up from 10 percent just two weeks ago. And Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says that number is likely to double again if more people don’t get vaccinated. “As worrisome as this Delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky says. “If you get vaccinated, you’ll be protected against this Delta variant.”www.wvlkam.com