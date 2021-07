Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate remains interested in playing in the NFL in 2021, and he has his eye on three teams in particular. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday, Tate said he was getting “better with age” and touted himself as a good locker room presence, making clear his eagerness to play. He also named the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Rams as three teams he’d like to play for.