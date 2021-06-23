Cancel
Mississippi State

BONEYARD: Diamond Dawgs in Omaha driver's seat

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA - Mississippi State entered the College World Series as the #7 national seed. By the time that Bulldogs play another game, there will be just four teams still playing college baseball. After Tuesday night's come from behind victory over red hot Virginia, the Diamond Dawgs are the lone team in bracket two without a blemish on their Omaha record. As a result, the winner of Thursday night's loser's bracket game will have to defeat Mississippi State twice to play in the CWS final series.

