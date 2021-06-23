BONEYARD: Diamond Dawgs in Omaha driver's seat

This Week in the Minors: a Quad Cities no-hitter, Omaha hitters keep mashing, and more highlights from the Royals farm system. ‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?” Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 20. AAA Omaha Storm Chasers (29-12) schedule | roster Omaha took 4 of 6 from the Louisville Bats (CIN) and maintain a 6-game lead in their division. This absurd offense has a team slugging percentage of .512 and has hit 83 home runs in 41 games - both numbers that lead their league by a wide margin. Emmanuel Rivera hit the daylights out of basically everything this week, going 12-for-23 with two doubles and five (!) home runs. The home runs vaulted the third baseman into second in the team standings for homers with 13, behind only Ryan McBroom, who has hit 14. Next in the team homer.