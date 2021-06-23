Festival Hygiene in the Age of Coronavirus

Public toilet facilities in Manhattan do not meet the needs of women experiencing homelessness in terms of accessibility, cleanliness, privacy, or resource provision. especially with regard to managing their periods, according to a new study by the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and CUNY School of Public Health. Neighborhoods which had higher shares of vulnerable residents tended to have lower quality public toilet facilities with lower menstrual management-related resources. Until now, little research has explored access to public toilets in the U.S. for people experiencing homelessness, especially with regard to women managing their menstruation. The results are published online in the journal PLOS ONE.