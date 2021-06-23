Festival Hygiene in the Age of Coronavirus
Despite the fact that festivals are held outdoors in nature and fresh air, they’re cesspits. They mean tens – even hundreds – of thousands of people not showering, barely washing their hands, shitting into filthy holes that drop into pits of excretion and sharing backwashed lukewarm ciders with your whole friend group. Pre-pandemic, we didn’t like this but we simultaneously acknowledged it was the only way: a reasonable trade-off for running around fields off our nuts to bands for a full weekend.www.vice.com